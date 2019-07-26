KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet America

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet America, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. America is less than a year old and came to LAS this spring.
She has a lot of energy, which is good for playing and training. But she does come with a little warning: If she is with other dogs she will need to be fed separately and watched, to make sure she plays nice.
America’s adoption fees for Friday, July 26, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
