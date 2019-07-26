Lady Raiders invite fans on trip to San Diego

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team will play by the beach in San Diego on Nov. 27 - Dec 1, and fans are invited.
According to a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics - fans will fly on the Lady Raiders charter flight and spend four nights at the same hotel as the team.
The total cost per fan is $2,400, but fans will also enjoy a dinner with the team and will receive tickets to every game while in California.
Space for the trip with the Lady Raiders is limit. For more information on how you can land a spot, CLICK HERE.
