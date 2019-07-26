LPD: Juvenile held woman against her will since end of May

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A juvenile has been arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center after authorities say he held a 30-year-old woman against her will for two months.
SWAT was called to the UMC Freedom Clinic on Avenue Q before 2 p.m. on July 26 for a domestic situation.
Officers were told the woman was being held against her will in an apartment in the 1600 block of 59th Street. She was able to make her way to the clinic to get help.
Police officials say based on the juvenile’s history of being known to be violent, SWAT was called out to ensure a smooth and safe arrest.
Because the juvenile is a minor, the charges against him will not be released.
The case remains under investigation by Lubbock Police Department.
