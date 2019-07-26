Lubbock family gathering school supplies for public donation Saturday, Aug. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Hernandez Family in Lubbock is hosting an event in their front yard, to give away school supplies, just in time for the school year.
They’ve bought and collected all sorts of items.
"Uniforms, clothes, shoes, backpacks... we get everything together,” said Andrea Hernandez, who has put on the event for five years now.
But it’s not just Andrea who is helping others. She has instilled these same ideals of community service her kids. It was Amelia, one of her daughters, who spoke up today.
"People need things... food, water, clothes, it's just nice to do because people out here don't have anything.”
The kids formed an assembly line with all of the supplies and tossed all of the backpacks at the end when they were full. For Amelia, she was keeping in mind the kids these donations would be helping.
"I'm just like my mom,” she said. “So, when it comes to people not having anything, i'm just right there spreading kindness, love and joy around."
And as a kid, Amelia knows why being ready on that first day of class is crucial.
"If I don't have the materials I need for class, I'm going to have a panic attack.”
She hopes to take these values not just to the drive next week, but with her throughout life.
“Just thinking about it, I'm just going to take it year after year, and just show people,” she said.
"If I make other people happy, it makes me happy."
The Drive will be on Saturday, August 3rd. For more information and for an address, see here:
