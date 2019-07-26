New water infrastructure in Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in Shallowater can expected to see some stabilization in their water bills thanks to a $2.5 million dollar water infrastructure project.
The project will improve and modernize the city's pressure and treatment system as well as remove high flouride content in well water to meet drinking water standards.
While you won't notice a change in the taste of your water, Chester Carthel, engineer for the city of Shallowater says you will notice something else.
"They will notice, I would hope, at least a stabilization in their water bills to some extent as right now Shallowater is buying most of its water from the city of Lubbock and the price of that continues to increase," Carthel said.
"So we're hoping that this project will allow them to use virtually 100 percent of their own water which in the long run should help them stabilize their cost."
The project is expected to be done next summer.
