Plainview police rally to help officer battling illness
By Melanie Camacho | July 26, 2019 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 3:54 PM

PLAINVIEW, Tex. (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department gave the community something to "taco" about on Friday.

The department came together to host a taco stand at lunchtime to raise funds for their friend, former colleague, and Marine veteran, Jeremy Martinez.

Jeremy, a father of two, has been out of work since November, suffering from a serious illness.

Now his former police co-workers have stepped up to help.

