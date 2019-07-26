Plainview police rally to help officer battling illness

PLAINVIEW, Tex. (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department gave the community something to "taco" about on Friday.
The department came together to host a taco stand at lunchtime to raise funds for their friend, former colleague, and Marine veteran, Jeremy Martinez.
Jeremy, a father of two, has been out of work since November, suffering from a serious illness.
Now his former police co-workers have stepped up to help.
