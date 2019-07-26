Pleasant evening ahead, cold front approaching to start the new week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Across the South Plains for tonight, another pleasant evening is on the way. Moisture is returning though, and we’ll see the overnight lows just a touch higher on the thermometer. Some showers and storms from New Mexico might make it across the border into the northern South Plains, but they’ll be weak by the time they get that far. Slightly better chances of that happening tomorrow night. And speaking of tomorrow, we’ll be a bit warmer for the afternoon as well. Sunday, the temperature edges upward another degree or two again. However, a cold front on the way will move through Sunday night or early Monday morning and that’s where the fun in the forecast begins.