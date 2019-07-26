Police searching for suspected shooter at Family Dollar east of Interstate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One victim has been taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting east of Interstate 27 at a Family Dollar on 50th Street.
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. at 304 50th St.
The Lubbock Police Department is still looking for the suspected shooter. There is no word on the condition of the victim.
Police have not released any identifying information on the victim and suspected shooter.
