Shallowater Education Foundation working for a better tomorrow

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Shallowater Education Foundation prides itself on helping not only the students of today but the students of tomorrow.
The foundation has donated more than $300,000 over the past seven years to Shallowater teachers and students through classroom grants and scholarships. They’ve donated $75,000 in $1,000 scholarships. Teachers can receive up to $3,000 each in grants.
The foundation provides resources to the school district that aren't funded through taxes.
Shallowater ISD Superintendent Kenny Border said, “We are blessed with a great community, represented through the education foundation. Our board is about 20 to 25 members community members that serve as executive director. We have two school board members that serve on the education foundation and the rest of the members are community members that have an interest and a desire to make a difference in Shallowater ISD.”
