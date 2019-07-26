Shallowater ISD has the only ‘A’ rating in Lubbock County schools

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater Superintendent Kenny Border takes joy in saying that his schools have the only A rating out of all the school districts in Lubbock County.
The Texas Education Agency, which rates school districts every year, gave Shallowater a 90% for the 2018 school year.
The rating takes into account student achievements like STAAR test scores, college, career and military readiness and graduation rate as well as academic growth.
"We’re blessed with kiddos that aren't satisfied with average," Border said. "They want to excel in the classroom, they want to excel on the athletic field, they want to excel at band competition, one act play and student council, and they have the teachers, we’re blessed to have the teachers that are able to push our kids to reach those levels that our community expects and our community deserves."
The 2019 reports will be released on August 15. Border expects the school district to receive another A.
