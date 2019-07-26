Summer temperatures expected this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Friday brings more sunshine and hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible near Muleshoe and Friona late this evening, but rain chances are very low.
The remainder of the viewing area should stay dry.
High clouds increase overnight. Temperatures will be warmer with lows in the middle 60’s.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 90’s.
A few storms are possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning across the northwestern half of the area.
A slightly better opportunity for storms will exist overnight Sunday into Monday.
