Teen farmer feeding Shallowater at weekly Farmer’s Market

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - When you think back to your freshman year of high school, you probably think of joining different sports teams, studying for upcoming tests, and Friday Night Lights.
But one upcoming freshman in Shallowater has one extra thing on her plate.
Shallowater is a place where pride runs deep, just like family roots, and “homegrown” isn’t just a term to describe the people. It also describes the family-run farmer’s market in the heart of town, where produce and passion go hand-in-hand, and the person in charge is 14-year-old Piper Keeney.
"We've been doing it for a while and I haven't always been into it. We've usually had, we've had one farmhand; she's been amazing. I've always looked up to her and I thought maybe I could step in and be like the next her," Piper said.
So when she's not at volleyball practice or spending time with the cheer team, Piper and her little brother Pierce can usually be found at their family-run food stand: the Shallowater Farmer's Market.
And if they're not there, then they're probably here, the family farm on their grandparent's property, where they plant and pick all of their own produce.
"We decided to plant what we like to eat, so we like squash and zucchini, and of course like cantaloupe. That's like the big stuff that we like and so we decided why would we put something in the garden that we don't like to eat? We go out usually at night, at like 8 o'clock at night and we pick every other night and we have stuff to put in the market every day."
But even when they can't be there to see their customers, they still want to see the produce end up on their plates.
"We figured that if people needed our produce that bad, they can take it. We have enough and it's fine. We don't do it for the money, we do it for our community."
So they rely on an old-fashioned system, one that may not work in just any other town. One that, according to piper, says a lot about their town.
"It shows just how great our community really is and how supportive and loyal everyone in Shallowater should and can be."
Now, thanks to the support of her community, and a little farm on her grandparents property, this hometown girl can keep bringing her homegrown food to Shallowater.
“I don’t feel like I’m a big part but some people can say ‘She put food on my table,’ and that makes me feel really good, knowing that I could be helpful in such a little way.”
