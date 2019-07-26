Texas Plains Trail Region Caravan leaving from Lubbock Lake Landmark Monday morning

Also on hand, and traveling the first day of the journey with the group, will be retired Brewster County Sheriff Carl C. Williams, who headed up the official law enforcement escort for Gov. John B. Connally and his entourage during the March 1968 Texas Mountain Trail Caravan. That year, Gov. Connally officially opened the first of the Texas Travel Trails, a tourism initiative designed to attract HemisFair ’68 visitors to San Antonio to stay longer and visit more of the Lone Star State.