Texas Plains Trail Region Caravan leaving from Lubbock Lake Landmark Monday morning

Provided by Texas Plains Trail
LUBBOCK — On Monday morning, July 29, a delegation of about a dozen travelers in several vehicles will depart the Lubbock Lake Landmark, the starting point of a 3-day Caravan to celebrate the year-long 50th anniversary of the Texas Heritage Trails Program.
On hand to launch the caravan with brief remarks will be Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish, Lubbock City Councilman Randy Christian, and representatives of the Lubbock Lake Landmark, a significant site of 12,000 years of Texas heritage.
Also on hand, and traveling the first day of the journey with the group, will be retired Brewster County Sheriff Carl C. Williams, who headed up the official law enforcement escort for Gov. John B. Connally and his entourage during the March 1968 Texas Mountain Trail Caravan. That year, Gov. Connally officially opened the first of the Texas Travel Trails, a tourism initiative designed to attract HemisFair ’68 visitors to San Antonio to stay longer and visit more of the Lone Star State.
The ten Texas Travel Trails, marked by 1,500 blue-and-white signs and arrows in the spring of 1968, continued as a cost-effective tourism promotion until adapted in 1998 by the Texas Historical Commission as the Texas Heritage Trail Regions, the state’s official heritage tourism initiative.
The ten regions today serve all 254 counties of Texas — not just the communities along the original “blue line” driving route — but the 50th anniversary of the program offered an opportunity for regions to honor their own heritage, thank the communities they work with, and remind travelers and Texas residents how much rich history, scenic beauty, and fascinating culture can be found in every corner of the state.
The Texas Mountain Trail Region staged a re-creation of its 1968 Caravan in March 2018. It was followed by a Texas Pecos Trail Caravan and a Texas Forts Trail Caravan, each sticking as closely as possible to the original routes.
Day 1: The Texas Plains Trail Caravan will follow a route starting in Lubbock, heading south to Slaton, Gail, and Post; then northeast to Crosbyton, Roaring Springs and Matador on Day 1.
Day 2 will begin at Caprock Canyons State Park and travel through Silverton up to Hamblen Drive, over to Claude and Goodnight, then across Palo Duro Canyon into Canyon (where the group will see the TEXAS Outdoor Musical) and on to Amarillo.
Day 3 will cover Route 66 in Amarillo up to Panhandle, Borger, Sanford, Stinnett, and Dumas, and Channing; then back south and west down to Boys Ranch, Vega, Hereford, Earth, and the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge; then back east via Morton, Levelland and Smyer to Lubbock.
Along the trail travelers will see dramatic canyon vistas, sweeping horizons, Route 66 neon, historic downtowns, and more. The Caravan will also incorporate visits to numerous heritage destinations and museums, including the Lubbock Lake Landmark, Buddy Holly’s gravesite, the historic Motley County Jail, Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway, the Goodnight Historical Center, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, and the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge.
Travelers are welcome to ride along for any portion of the 750 miles of the original 1968 Texas Travel Trail, and of course encouraged to travel the route or any other portion of the 52 counties of the Plains and Panhandle comprised by the Texas Plains Trail Region at any time.
A full itinerary can be downloaded at
More information is available at www.TexasPlainsTrail.com.