Third person arrested in Larry Fawver murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On July 25 at approximately 5 p.m. in Dallas a juvenile offender was arrested in connection with the Larry Fawver murder by investigators assigned to the Dallas Police Department Fugitive Unit.
Soon after the murder, investigators arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo followed by the arrest of 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman shortly after. The case remains an open investigation and more arrests are possible.
On July 13 at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators urge anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
