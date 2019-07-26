Western Dairy Transport planning big renovations in Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The nation's largest milk and dairy hauler is renovating their terminal location here in Shallowater.
Western Dairy Transport has been operating 24/7 365 days a year for 52 years. The company employs dispatchers, mechanics, local drivers and loaders in Shallowater and across 48 states.
Regional Operations Manager Skyler Sherrod says the Shallowater terminal serves as a good drop-off destination for Amherst, Muleshoe, Brownfield and Plainview because it is the middle point between West Texas and Dallas.
The terminal is one of the latest to receive important upgrades
“We’re putting concrete on the whole facility, building a state of the art milk loading facility - it’s going to increase our productivity by about 50% as far as how much growth we could have. We were kind of to the point where we couldn’t drop any more loaded trailers or empty trailers on the yard so this will give us about 50% more parking space - we can branch out, we can pick up more milk and hire more people,” Sherrod said.
