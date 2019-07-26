Wreath laying, Lubbock magazine photo brings together generations of veterans & writers

“In a time when our country is really trying to define what our patriotism looks like, I feel like it’s important to bring them together to let them know, ‘Thank you. We appreciate you. We honor you. We see the sacrifices that you’ve done for our country.’,” Agee said. “And, to let the younger generations know and see these people and realize they fought for our us and we need to come alongside them and continue to honor the country they fought for.”