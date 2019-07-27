Missing 93-year-old man found

UPDATE: Antonio Salas was quickly found after police released this information on Saturday, thanks to everyone who shared the story.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Detectives and family members are asking for help to find 93-year-old Antonio Longoria Salas, last seen in the 6500 block of 9th Street between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
He is 5′ tall, 150 to 155 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt with black pants, using a clear cane.
He is possibly driving a Mar Buick LaCrosse with license plate HFM 2537.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, police ask that you immediately call 911.
