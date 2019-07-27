Missing 93-year-old man found

Missing 93-year-old man found
Detectives and family members are asking for help to find 93-year-old Antonio Longoria Salas, last seen in the 6500 block of 9th Street between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. (Source: Picasa)
By KCBD Digital | July 27, 2019 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:31 PM

UPDATE: Antonio Salas was quickly found after police released this information on Saturday, thanks to everyone who shared the story.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Detectives and family members are asking for help to find 93-year-old Antonio Longoria Salas, last seen in the 6500 block of 9th Street between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

He is 5′ tall, 150 to 155 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt with black pants, using a clear cane.

He is possibly driving a Mar Buick LaCrosse with license plate HFM 2537.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, police ask that you immediately call 911.

Detectives and family members are asking for help to find 93-year-old Antonio Longoria Salas, last seen in the 6500 block of 9th Street between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
Detectives and family members are asking for help to find 93-year-old Antonio Longoria Salas, last seen in the 6500 block of 9th Street between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.