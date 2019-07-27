Nice weather continues Saturday, small chance of showers into Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday afternoon should be another nice one with some warmth as highs stay around or over 90 degrees.
We have a slim chance of a few showers or storms moving into the northwest South Plains that could linger into Sunday morning.
Otherwise, Sunday will remain in the 91-95 degree range for temperatures over the area. However, a weak cold front will move into west Texas Sunday afternoon and clear the area by Monday morning.
Along the front some isolated showers and a few storms will be possible late Sunday through Monday afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe, but may produce some strong winds, lightning, small hail and heavy rain.
Rain chances will be short lived and mostly dry conditions will return by Tuesday and stay in control as we enter August.
As for the afternoon highs on Monday, from 85 in the northwest areas to near 90 in Lubbock.
Winds will remain gusty in the afternoon Sunday and early Monday.
