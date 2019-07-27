Slight rain chance Northwest of Lubbock this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front will approach the South Plains late Sunday.
This could trigger a few showers and storms Sunday night through Monday.
In the meantime, we can expect partly cloudy skies Saturday night with a few stray storms possible across the northwestern half of the viewing area.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible late. Highs warm into the lower and middle 90’s. Southerly winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph during the day.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will exist Sunday night with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
A few thunderstorms linger Monday with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s in the Lubbock area.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.