Alström Angels wrap up 5th Annual BEEPball Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the fifth straight year, The Alström Angels hosted their BEEPball Tournament at the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex.
The purpose of this tournament is to fundraise and bring awareness to Alström Syndrome.
“When we started Alström Angels, we really wanted a way to reach out to the community, and do things that not help children with Alström Syndrome but people in our community in general,” Co-Founder of Alström Angels Cassie Johnston said. “And, with blindness being a big part of Alström Syndrome - this was just the perfect way to do it.”
BEEPball started back in 1964, and the game was designed for players with visual disabilities to be able to play Americas favorite pastime: Baseball.
But, this game is made for everyone. Both the bases and the balls make an audible beep, which allows blindfolded players to play the game.
“When you think about raising awareness for something, I can’t think of a better way to do that than for someone to actually experience it,” Johnston said. “So, the majority of our players are sighted, and we blind fold them and they get to actually experience what it is like without their sight.”
According to Johnston, they estimate about 200 people competed in the 2019 Alström Angels BEEPball Tournament.
For more information on this tournament, and to see if you can get a team together for next year, CLICK HERE:
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.