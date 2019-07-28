Bikers donate backpacks to kids at Back to School Bike Run

“You have 80 kids with the same color backpack, same style, it was really difficult in the homes to, you know, see whose backpack was who's. So, they ended up writing like sharpies, their name on it,” said Denise Aguirre, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Children's Home. “I just thought this was a good way to get the biker community involved and get some really good backpacks for our kids-- some good quality backpacks that they will withstand the whole year.”