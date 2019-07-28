Bikers donate backpacks to kids at Back to School Bike Run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday morning, area bikers donated and took backpacks to the Children’s Home Of Lubbock. It’s a part of the third annual Back To School Bike Run. Backpacks of all colors and sizes along with school supplies were donated and given to the children at the home.
The organization helps children that have been abused or neglected and removed from their homes. They aim to provide a good environment for the kids and want them to start the school year off on the right foot. The organization explained why they started this event.
“You have 80 kids with the same color backpack, same style, it was really difficult in the homes to, you know, see whose backpack was who's. So, they ended up writing like sharpies, their name on it,” said Denise Aguirre, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Children's Home. “I just thought this was a good way to get the biker community involved and get some really good backpacks for our kids-- some good quality backpacks that they will withstand the whole year.”
Last year, they collected about 100 backpacks. This year, they hope to gather more.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.