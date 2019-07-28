Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Guthrie Jaguars went 0-1 in 2018 and weren’t able to finish the season because they couldn’t field a team.
But, Jack Huey Field will be rocking in 2019, as Kyle Timmons takes over the pigskin program that is projected to have enough players to play, this year.
“We want to make the playoffs,” Timmons said. “Obviously, we are out for those gold balls. We will see how the district goes but once the playoffs get here and if we are fortunate enough to make it - we are looking for gold balls at that point. But, a big goal I would say long term right here in Guthrie, is making the playoffs. Especially since there wasn’t a season, last year.”
