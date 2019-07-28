Pigskin Preview: Southland Eagles

SOUTHLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Southland Eagles went 2-7-1 in 2018, making it to the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
But, they enter 2019 with a new head coach as Dusty Grantham takes over the pigskin program.
“You know, it is different for them” Grantham said. “Any time you change coaches there is things that people do different. I know coach Archer did a great job here, but we are two completely different people. So, cautiously optimistic I would say. The kids are excited but they are unsure to what they are going to have to adjust too.”
Grantham was the Defensive Coordinator at Anton, last year.
HE takes over for Isiah Archer who left to be head coach at Lorenzo.
