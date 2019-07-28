Pigskin Preview: Wilson Mustangs

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilson Mustangs made the playoffs in 2018 for the first time 30 years and won the district title for the first time in 32 years.
They enter 2019 with a new head coach as Kris Foust was promoted to lead the pigskin program.
“The kids have been great,” Foust said. “We told them on day one that our goal is the district championship, and they have bought in. We know them, we have been there for two years and this is the third year. So, they are just ready to go and I am ready to go. I am ready for Friday night lights. So, lets play some football.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.