Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the South Plains Sunday evening through Monday.
A disturbance will combine with a weak cold front to bring precipitation chances across the area through Monday night.
Clouds should increase across the area tonight.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will exist Sunday night with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Winds will switch to the north during the overnight hours at 5 to 15 mph.
A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible Monday with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s in the Lubbock area. Rain coverage remains spotty in nature.
Clear skies are expected Monday night with slightly cooler overnight lows in the middle to upper 60’s.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the middle 90’s.
