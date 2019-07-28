27th annual Big Arms on the Brazos in full swing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Day one of the 27th annual Big Arms on the Brazos is in the books, and players from all around are letting their disks fly here in the Hub-City.
"We got 180 disc golfers that have come here from all over the southern U.S.," Lubbock Windriders member Michael Williams said. "It is the fastest growing sport in America, and so this is what the youth is about. This is staying active, getting out, and maintaining a healthy life style, as well as having a blast doing it. I think that is the best thing about disc golf."
There are 10 different entries that the players will be playing in, and the competition varies from amateurs all the way up to the professionals.
In all, the players will play a total of three rounds at the 27th Annual Big Arms on the Brazos.
On Saturday, the players played two rounds, and through the two rounds Kyle Tiny New of Crowley, Texas, leads all players with a minus-seven.
The competition will start back up on Sunday morning, and for more information on the Big Arms on the Brazos, CLICK HERE.
