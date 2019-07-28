Warm and Mostly Dry Week Ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will remain near average with a chance for a front to initiate storms overnight through Monday morning.
Afternoon temperatures under mostly sunny sky will reach the low to mid 90′s. This evening a front will push through Northeastern New Mexico and Texas Panhandle bringing the potential for storms to develop with the primary threat being strong gusty wind speeds.
Overnight showers will linger through the early morning hours but dissipate shortly after sunrise on Monday with morning temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60′s. Afternoon gives way to mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 90′s.
A warming trend through the week will bring temperatures to hot upper 90′s and triple digits across the South Plains with little to no rain chances.
