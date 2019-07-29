BREAKING: Loop 285 west of Quanah closed due to bomb threat

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - TxDot tweeted just before 1:00 p.m. today that Loop 285 west of Quanah near the Georgia-Pacific plant is closed due to a bomb threat at the plant.
The loop and the exits for Highway 287 will not reopen until the Sheppard Air Force Base bomb squad clears the building. No other details have been released about the situation.
We are sending a crew that way to find out what exactly is happening.
Stay with News Channel 6 for updates.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.