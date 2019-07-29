City confirms West Nile Virus in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department has confirmed mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in the Lubbock area.
A release was sent out by the City of Lubbock, informing people that a laboratory for the City health department tracked mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus in the area.
Each year, Lubbock Vector Control traps mosquitoes throughout the county and tests those mosquitoes in a laboratory.
The release states West Nile Virus is a disease of birds, so humans are exposed to the virus when they are bitten by mosquitoes that fed on infected birds.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People with West Nile fever typically recover on their own. There is a more serious form of the illness, West Nile Neuroinvasive disease, which may have additional symptoms of neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. Up to 80 percent of people infected with the virus will have no symptoms.
According to the release, there are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile Virus infection. People over 50 years old and those with other health issues are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill. If people have symptoms and suspect West Nile virus infection, they should contact their healthcare provider.
The City of Lubbock offers these tips for individuals to avoid mosquito bites:
- Wearing an EPA registered insect repellant
- Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants
- Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens
- Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times
- Dumping standing water around your home
For more information on West Nile virus visit the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html
