Covenant partners up with Fort Worth pediatric hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth has recently announced a partnership with Covenant Health that will keep young pediatric cardiology patients in Lubbock.
A team of doctors led by Dr. Vincent Tam, who leads the cardiothoracic surgical team at Cook, will come to Lubbock every three months for patients who need less-intensive nursing following a surgery – known professionally as low-acuity surgeries. This means young patients who live in West Texas and need heart surgery will not have to travel for Fort Worth for care.
Cook made the partnership official with a Facebook post that shows Dr. Tam and a team of 10 others from Cook before they performed two heart surgeries inside of Covenant. These are the first of many to come.
