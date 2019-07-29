Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one man is dead following a shooting in the 2000 block of 9th Street Sunday night.
- Police reported to the area just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday when a “shots fired” report was made.
- One man was found and taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries but later died.
- No arrests have been made.
- Updated information can be found here: 1 dead following shooting near The Cottages of Lubbock Sunday night
Three people were displaced by a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 7000 block of Winston Avenue.
- Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the area just after 5:30 p.m.
- No injuries were reported from this fire.
- Read more here: 3 adults displaced by house fire on Winston Ave.
In national news, three people have died following a shooting in Gilroy, California during the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
- Gilroy’s police chief reported 15 other injuries in this shooting.
- The gunman was killed and police believe the gunfire was random.
- Read more here: 3 dead in shooting at California garlic festival; suspect killed by police
Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, will step down from his post on Aug. 15.
- Coats, who made this announcement on Sunday, will be replaced by Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe.
- President Donald Trump thanked Coats for his service in a tweet Sunday, though the two were said to be at odds because of links to Russia in the 2016 election and Trump’s relationship with North Korea.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Trump says director of national intelligence Dan Coats is resigning
