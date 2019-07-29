Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 dead after Sunday night shooting, 3 displaced by house fire and mass shooting reported in California

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 9th Street. One person was killed. (Source: KCBD Video)
By Michael Cantu | July 29, 2019 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:29 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one man is dead following a shooting in the 2000 block of 9th Street Sunday night.

Three people were displaced by a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 7000 block of Winston Avenue.

In national news, three people have died following a shooting in Gilroy, California during the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, will step down from his post on Aug. 15.

  • Coats, who made this announcement on Sunday, will be replaced by Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe.
  • President Donald Trump thanked Coats for his service in a tweet Sunday, though the two were said to be at odds because of links to Russia in the 2016 election and Trump’s relationship with North Korea.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: Trump says director of national intelligence Dan Coats is resigning

