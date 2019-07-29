1 dead following shooting near The Cottages of Lubbock Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was killed Sunday night after a shooting just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday near The Cottages of Lubbock Apartments. No arrests have been made in this case.
Police were called to the 2000th block of 9th Street after a “shots fired” report was made, according to officers on scene.
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Authorities have not yet released the identity of that man.
Shortly after the shooting, the apartment complex sent out a notice to its residents that said, “At approx. 11:52 pm there was an incident at The Cottages. LPD is on scene. We will update you with more info once it is available.'"
Police have not released the identity or a description of the suspect.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.