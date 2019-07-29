Group seeks to address decreasing availability of substance abuse treatment in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area professionals and community members are invited to gather Tuesday to brainstorm solutions to what some see as a lack of substance abuse treatment in Lubbock.
“Lubbock is in desperate need of additional treatment options for those who fall in the low moderate to low income range,” Julia Finch, Counseling Supervisor with Adult Probation in Lubbock, said in a letter to invitees.
Finch said the “crisis” of substance abuse treatment in the area became more concerning when the Managed Care Center for Addictive and Other Disorders closed in July.
The Center opened in 1994 as a non-profit organization receiving state funding in order to serve those at low or no cost. The Center provided inpatient and outpatient services to adults and youth.
“Although we have numerous in-house services, we rely quite heavily on what is available in the community as well,” Finch said. "What is available in the community is becoming less and less as time goes by."
Mary Joe Powell is a behavioral health counselor at StarCare Specialty Health System, one of the resources for sufferers of substance abuse. She said having a source of treatment that can help with expenses allows more people to seek recovery.
“That’s where state-funded facilities come into play because the less of the expense the more likely an individual might be like, ‘Hey, maybe I can do this,’.”
Powell encourages the community to get involved in helping those in need of recovery.
“When we rally together and unite together, we can change lives that way,” Powell said. “We’re visible. We’re present.”
Powell said anyone can find themselves in need of treatment for substance abuse.
“People kind of want to bury their head in the sand and say if we don’t talk about addiction it doesn’t exist,” Powell said. “The reality is it may be the person right beside you who is suffering. Just because you can’t see it at this moment doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.”
Powell wants to make sure people know there is hope that change is available.
To join the brainstorming meeting, be at 916 Main Street at 11 a.m. on July 30. The meeting will be on the first floor, turning right as you make your way through the main entrance of the building.
