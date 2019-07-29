Josh Jung still swinging a hot bat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Josh Jung started his professional career hitting a homerun, and honestly hasn’t looked back since.
Jung started his journey in Arizona where he played in a total of four games and had 10 hits off of his 17 at-bats.
From there, Jung was moved up to Class A level with the Hickory Crawdads in North Carolina.
Since being promoted, Josh Jung has played in nearly game and the pitchers on the other side have felt his presence at the plate.
According to the Minor League Baseball's Twitter page, Jung has played in 13 career games and has five career three-hit games.
Currently, the Rangers first-rounder has a batting average of .436 with the Hickory Crawdads.
KCBD Sports will continue to follow Jung as he looks to make the journey to the Major Leagues.
