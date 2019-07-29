5 juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary of a habitation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles were arrested early Saturday morning in a stolen vehicle and charged with burglary of a habitation, according to a police report.
The police report states the juveniles are accused of stealing a vehicle out of the victim’s garage, and also stealing Powerades out of her garage fridge.
The officer was called to the Westfork Mobile Home park in the 2800 block of North Quaker in reference to an accident.
When the officer arrived, she found six juveniles inside a vehicle, and the driver was having difficulties driving the vehicle. The officer reported the driver could barely see over the steering wheel and all occupants appeared to be very young. It was about 2:45 a.m. so the officer turned around to stop the vehicle, and talk to them about being out past curfew.
When the officer asked the juveniles who the vehicle belonged to, the report says they gave multiple answers. During the investigation, they found the owner of the vehicle and said her vehicle was not in her garage and she did not give consent for anyone to enter her home or to use her vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle stated she must have forgotten to close her garage door, and says she keeps the key in the vehicle, but her garage door is usually closed.
One of the occupants was allowed to go home, because that juvenile was picked up in the mobile home park and was not part of the vehicle being stolen.
The five juveniles were taken to the juvenile justice center and charged with burglary of a habitation, which is a first degree felony.
There are no photos or names of those arrested because they are juveniles.
