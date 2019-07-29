KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Larry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Larry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Larry is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who has been with LAS since November.
He came into the shelter with his brothers, Moe and Curly, and has been waiting for a family to adopt him ever since.
Larry’s adoption fees for Monday, July 29, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
