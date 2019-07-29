Power restored to 11,000 after short outage Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 11:16 a.m., there were 11,288 customers across Lubbock without power, according to the LP&L outage map. The power outages have affected Texas Tech University and parts of the downtown Lubbock area.
As of 11:30 a.m., there were 5,000 people without power and as 11:32 a.m., all but 19 customers have power again.
The outages appeared to be in the northern and central part of Lubbock.
Lubbock Power & Light issued a statement on social media:
LP&L customers in North and Central Lubbock are experiencing an interruption of service due to damaged equipment in a substation in North Lubbock. Crews are on scene to survey the damage and fix equipment in order to restore power to all affected customers.
Thank you for your patience as crews work as quickly as possible to restore power.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.