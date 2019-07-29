Lubbock man to compete in American Ninja Warrior finals on Monday

Lubbock man to compete in American Ninja Warrior finals on Monday
Tyler Humphrey
By Michael Cantu | July 29, 2019 at 7:56 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 7:57 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock man Tyler Humphrey will compete in the American Ninja Warrior finals that will air Monday at 7 p.m. from Oklahoma City.

To celebrate the Lubbock-native’s second appearance on the show, Obstacle Warrior Kids, at 11703 Indiana Ave., will host a watch party when the show is broadcast.

People are invited to play on OWK’s obstacle course from 6-7 p.m. then watch Humphrey on its big screen after. Cost is $10 to play and watch or just $5 to watch.

💥American Ninja Warrior Watch Party💥 Where: Obstacle Warrior Kids, Lubbock! 💥When: Monday July 29, starting at 6pm!...

Posted by Obstacle Warrior Kids - Lubbock on Saturday, July 27, 2019

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Ninja vying for spot on national TV

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.