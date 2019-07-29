$8.8 million awarded to Lubbock airport for terminal improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport almost $8.8 million to improve its terminal building.
The grant, which is part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, will help to add efficiency to the terminal’s operations and meet passenger needs, according to a news release from U.S. Senator John Cornyn.
The grant will come to airport officials in two parts, with $3,173,227 coming by the end of this fiscal year and the remainder coming through fiscal year 2021.
This adds to a more than $7 million grant that was awarded to the airport in August of 2018.
“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” Cornyn said in the release. “I’m proud that President Trump has made Lubbock a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.