Pigskin Preview: Valley Patriots

Pigskin Preview: Valley Patriots
By Pete Christy | July 29, 2019 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 5:06 PM

Turkey, Texas (KCBD) -Coming of their first losing season since 1997, the Valley Patriots enter 2019 with a new coach as former Nazareth coach John Stanaland comes in from Rotan to take over this program with a rich pigskin tradition.

“I really enjoyed my time at Rotan, but when a team like Valley calls, it’s something you can’t say no to. Being part of a program like Valley has had in the past. I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to a 3-7 season last year, Valley had seven straight seasons of 10 wins or more. 1In fact since 200, the Patriots have gone 184-57. Last year their 19 straight seasons of making the playoffs was snapped, but Coach Stanaland says this team wants to get back to their winning ways.

Pigskin Preview: Valley Patriots. Valley enters the season with a new coach as John Stanaland comes in from Rotan to lead the Patriots.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, July 29, 2019

“The history, the expectations, the tradition, the community. We have some good kids returning. The schedule is tough. District is tough, but we are excited for what we can do.”

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.