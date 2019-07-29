Pigskin Preview: Valley Patriots

Turkey, Texas (KCBD) -Coming of their first losing season since 1997, the Valley Patriots enter 2019 with a new coach as former Nazareth coach John Stanaland comes in from Rotan to take over this program with a rich pigskin tradition.
“I really enjoyed my time at Rotan, but when a team like Valley calls, it’s something you can’t say no to. Being part of a program like Valley has had in the past. I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.”
Prior to a 3-7 season last year, Valley had seven straight seasons of 10 wins or more. 1In fact since 200, the Patriots have gone 184-57. Last year their 19 straight seasons of making the playoffs was snapped, but Coach Stanaland says this team wants to get back to their winning ways.
“The history, the expectations, the tradition, the community. We have some good kids returning. The schedule is tough. District is tough, but we are excited for what we can do.”
