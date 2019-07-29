Rep. Arrington announces Town Halls in Friona, Big Spring, and Morton

Arrington speaks during 2018 House Agriculture Committee hearing.
By Brad Burt | July 29, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:08 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington of Texas District 19 has announced that he will be holding three town halls in counties across the district as part of his August District work period.

Voters in Parmer, Howard and Cochran Counties will be getting updates to Arrington’s legislative work, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.

Information for the town halls was provided in a release from the press office of Congressman Arrington:

Parmer County Town Hall

Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

10:00 A.M. CDT

Friona Senior Citizen Center

1410 Washington Ave

Friona, TX 79035

Howard County Town Hall

Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

10:30 A.M. CDT

Big Spring City Council Chambers

307 East 4th St.

Big Spring, TX 79720

Cochran County Town Hall

Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

1:00 P.M. CDT

Senior Care Center

120 W Wilson Ave

Morton, TX 79346

All three town halls are open to the public.

