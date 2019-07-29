Rep. Arrington announces Town Halls in Friona, Big Spring, and Morton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington of Texas District 19 has announced that he will be holding three town halls in counties across the district as part of his August District work period.
Voters in Parmer, Howard and Cochran Counties will be getting updates to Arrington’s legislative work, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.
Information for the town halls was provided in a release from the press office of Congressman Arrington:
Parmer County Town Hall
Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
10:00 A.M. CDT
Friona Senior Citizen Center
1410 Washington Ave
Friona, TX 79035
Howard County Town Hall
Wednesday, August 7th, 2019
10:30 A.M. CDT
Big Spring City Council Chambers
307 East 4th St.
Big Spring, TX 79720
Cochran County Town Hall
Tuesday, August 13th, 2019
1:00 P.M. CDT
Senior Care Center
120 W Wilson Ave
Morton, TX 79346
All three town halls are open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.