Showers/storms maybe?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Slightly cooler temps today with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the region from the afternoon into the evening. A few storms may be strong, but not severe. By strong, I mean wind gusts near 50 mph, small hail possibly and moderate rainfall.
Coverage will be scattered, and most storms will occur in the central to southern South Plains. The activity will most likely occur in the late afternoon through mid-evening with the best potential in the areas from Plains east to Dickens and south. However, a few storms are still possible in the region from Morton east to Lubbock and east to Guthrie.
Tomorrow will start cooler than today with lows in the 60s with some scattered clouds.
Rain chances will decrease starting tomorrow and afternoon temperatures will get higher.
I expect tomorrow’s highs to return to the low to mid 90s across the region.
By Wednesday through Saturday it will be hot as highs return to the 95-99 degree range with drier conditions, meaning no rain.
The next chance of rain will return by Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.