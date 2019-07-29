Walmart, Salvation Army team up for Stuff the Bus Campaign on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army will be at three Lubbock Walmarts on Saturday for its Stuff the Bus campaign, encouraging school supplies buyers to donate for students who are in need.
The participating Walmarts are 4215 S. Loop 289, 702 W. Loop 289 and 9809 University Ave.
For this campaign, in-store shoppers can get a list of school supplies, buy them, then drop them off inside a Salvation Army collection bin at the front of the store.
Those who can’t make it can also make online purchases through their Walmart account on an online registry.
All the school supplies donated will go back to local children. More info about the Salvation Army and volunteer opportunities can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.