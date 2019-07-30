City: Mosquitoes with West Nile found mainly in west, east ends of Lubbock county

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has reported the mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus were found in the far west and east ends of Lubbock County.
There have been no confirmed cases of humans who were infected with the West Nile, but the city has caught mosquitoes that are carrying the virus. Those were caught in mosquito traps set by Lubbock’s vector control, then tested in a lab.
Vector control will increase mosquito spraying, mainly in the areas around the positive mosquito traps, according to a city news release.
The city’s Health Department also notes this is not a virus that can be spread person-to-person, but through mosquitoes. The virus is spread by mosquitoes that bite birds that have the virus, according to the city.
Those mainly at risk for getting West Nile are people over 50-years-old.
