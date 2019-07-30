Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are still looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting that took place Sunday night near 9th Street and Avenue T.
- Investigators believe the victim, 20-year-old Treyvon Adams, knew his attacker.
- The family of Adams has not made funeral arrangements yet.
- Read more here: 1 dead following shooting near The Cottages of Lubbock Sunday night
The Lubbock City Council is looking into the budget for next year, and talks have begun to have it finalized and approved by September.
- The budget is set to go into effect by October and the council is discussing the general fund, tax rate and other city items.
- This has been in the work for the past six months and will including funding items like parks, streets and water.
- Discussions take place at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall and is open to the public.
- Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: Lubbock City Council discusses next year’s budget
The City of Lubbock Health Department has confirmed some mosquitoes in the area are carrying West Nile Virus.
- Tests by Lubbock’s Vector Control lab show the mosquitoes can be found throughout the county and residents should take precautions.
- Some safety measures include wearing insect repellent, covering up with long-sleeve shirts, keeping mosquitoes out of living area, limiting outdoor activities and dumping standing water around homes.
- Read more here: City confirms West Nile Virus in Lubbock
Authorities have identified a 6-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 25-year-old as the victims killed in a shooting during a California garlic festival.
- The shooting happened Sunday in a town southeast of San Jose California called Gilroy.
- Along with the three dead almost a dozen others were injured.
- The suspect is said to be a 19-year-old white supremacist who posted a racist rant on Instagram just before the shooting.
- On Monday night hundreds gathered around in the town for a candlelight vigil.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: California town pledges to remain strong in wake of garlic festival shooting
