Hot weather coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Summer-time temperatures returning on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine.
Tomorrow will start cooler than Monday with lows in the 60s with some scattered clouds.
Rain chances decrease Tuesday and afternoon temperatures will get higher.
I expect Tuesday’shighs to return to the low to mid 90s across the region.
By Wednesday through Saturday it will be hot as afternoon highs return to a range between 95 to 100 degrees over the South Plains, along with drier conditions, meaning no rain.
The next chance of rain will return by Sunday and Monday but it appears that it will be isolated storms at best.
With high pressure in place through this week remember the heat safety tips of drinking plenty of fluids and finding shade and air conditioning. It’s also a good idea to wear a hat and sunscreen for protection from sunlight.
