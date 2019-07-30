KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Curly

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Curly
By Michael Cantu | July 30, 2019 at 6:59 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 6:59 AM
Curly, KCBD's Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.
Curly, KCBD's Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. (Source: Roxanne McDaniels Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Curly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Curly is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who has been with LAS since November.

He is one of three brothers who came into the shelter, Larry and Moe, and is a happy-go-lucky type of dog.

Curly’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 30, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Larry

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.