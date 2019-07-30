KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Curly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Curly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Curly is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who has been with LAS since November.
Curly’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 30, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
