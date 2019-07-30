Lubbock City Council Discusses next year’s budget

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council met to discuss the proposed city budget for the next year. The presentation was led by City Manager Jarrett Atkinson and it included the general fund, tax rate, and other items.
“Our priorities remain: public safety, streets, and quality of life kind of projects. Certainly water as well,” said Mayor Dan Pope.
Today was day one of the budget discussion. This session was about hitting the main points at a surface level.
“We will go into more detail the next two days and talk about more specifics of the budget itself. We stayed at a pretty high level today. I think largely today set the tone for where we had going forward,” said Mayor Pope.
The budget has been in the works for the past six months. It includes items that need to be funded such as parks, streets, and water. It also includes a one cent tax increase.
“We thought it was going to be another two cents, but it looks like it's just going to be a penny, so instead of three cents, we’ll be able to do it for two cents. That's not changing the project. That's still the three police substations, a downtown police administrative headquarters, a crime lab, property warehouse and a new Municipal Court building,” said Mayor Pope.
The budget work session will continue over the next few days. The budget has to be approved by September of this year and will go into effect in October.
