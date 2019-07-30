Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market director explains organic produce terms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During the summer and early fall, the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market is one of the biggest attractions every Saturday morning.
But have you ever thought about how the produce is grown? Is it organic? And what qualifies as “organic”?
Larry Simmons, the director of the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market, said “organic” is just a term the state uses. They look at a farm and determine if it’s run according to their practices and decide from there if it’s organic.
A lot of people think that if you grow something without pesticides, you’re an organic farmer, and that’s a type of practice.
So how many of the farmers have organic practices? Larry says that 75 percent of the produce farmers at the market have organic practices, but may not be certified from the state.
He added that if you’re curious how the produce was grown, The Lubbock Downtown Farmers market makes sure there are labels at every table.
“You can look at our labels that we have at every stand and it shows where they were grown, exactly what it is, and practices that were used in growing that product,” said Larry.
Angelique Reimer, a farmer with Reimer Farms in Lubbock, was at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday. Her parents’ farm is in the middle of being certified by the state, so she says they’re in a transitional period right now.
“Transitional produce means that we’re in a transitional period. It’s three years of when your farm is not organic to becoming organic because you have to detox the land of all the chemicals. So, you’re practicing organic as the FDA lists it out, but you can’t officially be called organic yet,” she said.
She added that one way her family practices being organic is by not have genetically modified seeds or “GMO” seeds.
“So, that basically means that we use an older seed that hasn’t been scientifically altered because a lot of times that can produce plants that our bodies don’t digest as well,” she said.
So, case in point: the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market is not 100 percent organic. Some farmers may be organic in the eyes of the state, they might not be, or they might be on their way- like Angelique’s family- to becoming certified.
To learn more about how to qualify as an organic farm, visit texasagriculture.gov
