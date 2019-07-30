Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Mostly sunny skies continue Tuesday across the South Plains with highs in the middle 90’s.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of Lubbock including areas near Seminole, Lamesa, Gail and Snyder.
Rain chances are very low at the moment.
It remains mild tonight with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90′s later this week with triple digit heat possible Thursday and Friday.
